KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sees Large Volume Increase

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 194,493 shares.The stock last traded at $46.78 and had previously closed at $45.49.
The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.85%.
KB Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:KB)
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
