KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sees Large Volume Increase

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 194,493 shares.The stock last traded at $46.78 and had previously closed at $45.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 119.2% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 80.6% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 344,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 153,804 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,810,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 78.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

