Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,765,000 after buying an additional 340,798 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,655,000 after buying an additional 251,114 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $43,778,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,229,000 after purchasing an additional 224,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,318,000 after purchasing an additional 171,323 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $216.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

