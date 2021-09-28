Keybank National Association OH Buys 5,863 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of American Tower worth $80,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

AMT stock traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.44. 49,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.89.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

