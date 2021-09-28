Keybank National Association OH Has $355.35 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,284,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $355,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 85.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 204,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after acquiring an additional 94,374 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 84,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,967,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,950,081,000 after acquiring an additional 783,781 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,122,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.17. 446,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,680,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $94.33 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.