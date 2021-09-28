Keybank National Association OH Has $62.49 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of Booking worth $62,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Booking by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,990,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,477.35.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded down $40.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,435.61. 6,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,331. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,250.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2,290.79. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,540.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 244.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

