Keybank National Association OH Has $70.60 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,492 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.20% of Republic Services worth $70,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,162. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $126.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.82.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

