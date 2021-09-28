Keybank National Association OH Has $90.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,987 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $90,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $577,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,583,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,314,000 after purchasing an additional 76,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,844. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average of $94.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

