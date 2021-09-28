Keybank National Association OH Purchases 537,628 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,127,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $224,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 111,753 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.07. 838,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,065,638. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.