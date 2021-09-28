Keybank National Association OH Sells 46,377 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,377 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.33% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $189,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,447,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,934,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,843,625. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average of $79.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

