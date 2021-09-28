Keybank National Association OH Sells 60,549 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,549 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.46% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,319,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $8.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.92. 422,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,015. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.