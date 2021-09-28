Keybank National Association OH Sells 659,781 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,178,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 659,781 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.26% of iShares Gold Trust worth $73,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after buying an additional 233,032 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 688,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,636,771. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

