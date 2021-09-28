Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO Sells $964,710.16 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,846. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $64.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.02.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 16.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

