Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,839,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 230,271 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.13% of Kinder Morgan worth $51,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 224,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,164,445. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

