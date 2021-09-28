Komodo Achieves Market Cap of $110.66 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002065 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $110.66 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.07 or 0.00246246 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00122255 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00152516 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000765 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002951 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,002,369 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

