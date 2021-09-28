Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Position Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 158,831 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Las Vegas Sands worth $43,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 832.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 163,635 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 146,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.04.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

