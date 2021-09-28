Laura H. Pomerantz Sells 4,850 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.48. 277,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,120. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.