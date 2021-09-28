Legal & General Group Plc Buys 563,402 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,371,555 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,402 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.71% of CVS Health worth $781,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.31. The company had a trading volume of 138,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,434. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.