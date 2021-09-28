Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 12.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

LDOS stock opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average of $100.46. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

