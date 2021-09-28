Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $633,500.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE LBRT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. 1,777,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,090 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at $20,015,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $24,543,000. Finally, Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth $19,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

