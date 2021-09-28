Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263,478 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.35% of Lincoln National worth $41,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Lincoln National by 3,945.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,802 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 1,414,410 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,628,000 after buying an additional 776,843 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,231,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,984,000 after buying an additional 311,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $13,525,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

NYSE:LNC opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.