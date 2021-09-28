Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) were up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.31. Approximately 3,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 339,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $191,235.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

