loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading 6% Higher

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shares rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 486,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Get loanDepot alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

In other loanDepot news, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $997,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.