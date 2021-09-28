Loser Coin Trading 54.1% Lower This Week (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 54.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $1.02 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00065968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00101774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00137250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,389.18 or 1.00079728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.92 or 0.06889143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00804732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

