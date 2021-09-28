MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy Sells 6,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $614,200.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $641,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $618,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $648,300.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $434,135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.43. 322,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,859. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.76. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

