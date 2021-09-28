Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) SVP Sells $244,434.68 in Stock

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MSGE stock traded down $3.67 on Tuesday, reaching $78.12. 211,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,708. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.66. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.29.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 20.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $438,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,706.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

