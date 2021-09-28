Madison Wealth Management Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

FNDX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,814. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.36. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.