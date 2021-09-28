Madison Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,846.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $104.34 on Tuesday, reaching $2,717.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,598. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,433.23 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,774.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,477.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.