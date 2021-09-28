Madison Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Madison Wealth Management raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.37.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, hitting $111.67. The company had a trading volume of 114,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,485. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.46. The firm has a market cap of $131.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

