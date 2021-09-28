Madison Wealth Management Has $2.01 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Madison Wealth Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 205,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $81,218,000 after buying an additional 24,573 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 329,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,189,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,908,000. Finally, King Wealth increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 10,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $9.90 on Tuesday, reaching $450.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,775. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $470.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $447.42 and its 200 day moving average is $401.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $199.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.73.

