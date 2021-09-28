Madison Wealth Management Purchases 27,895 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 361.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,895 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 60,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $83.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.56.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

