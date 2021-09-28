Madison Wealth Management Purchases 945 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 40,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,935 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $1,649,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $969,002. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.99. 10,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,268. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.19.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

