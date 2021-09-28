Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Acquires 1,705 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,711 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEP traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.66. 5,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

