Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 1.7% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.04.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.35. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

