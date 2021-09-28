Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.28. 159,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,942,795. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.79. The firm has a market cap of $340.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

