Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

CGW traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,174. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.