Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) PT Raised to C$8.50

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MMX. CIBC upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of MMX stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.62. 30,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,897. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.54. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.57 and a 52-week high of C$7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$819.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$17.58 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

