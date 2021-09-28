McCormick & Company, Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has increased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a dividend payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $83.26. 1,559,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,793. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $101.67. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.