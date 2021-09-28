MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Christopher Mackay Acquires 327,000 Shares

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 327,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.93 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$958,110.00 ($684,364.29).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MFF Capital Investments alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Christopher Mackay purchased 198,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$67,320.00 ($48,085.71).

On Friday, August 20th, Christopher Mackay bought 27,964 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$9,647.58 ($6,891.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 14.76.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.