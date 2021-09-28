MIB Coin (MIB) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $455,416.97 and $300.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00094549 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00024782 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 429,081,796 coins and its circulating supply is 151,779,868 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

