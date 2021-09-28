Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45 billion-$7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.37.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,756,252. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average of $80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

