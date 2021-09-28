Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,416 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 134,203 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.9% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $80,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,171,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $747,664,000 after buying an additional 14,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 29,294 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $294.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

