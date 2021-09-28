Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Declares $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 84.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,140. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.