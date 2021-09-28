MintMe.com Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $550,245.05 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $550,245.05 and approximately $610.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,355.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.97 or 0.06938832 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00349856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.64 or 0.01170198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00110141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $282.91 or 0.00667946 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.59 or 0.00556216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.00306990 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

