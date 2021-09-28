Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Molecular Templates worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

MTEM stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $15.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%. Research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,867,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,069,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at $61,557,478.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,049,382 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,899 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

