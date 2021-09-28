Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $23.00. 775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 262,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLUE. Piper Sandler started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). As a group, analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $69,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.