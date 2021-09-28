Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.95

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.95 and last traded at $105.20, with a volume of 51757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.95.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

