Nano Price Tops $4.29 on Major Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.29 or 0.00010253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $571.87 million and $17.32 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,857.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.07 or 0.06868737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00344950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.09 or 0.01163693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00109570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.30 or 0.00669664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.68 or 0.00560665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00300322 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

