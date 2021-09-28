Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.37% of Natera worth $36,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Natera by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Natera by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Natera by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,108,000 after acquiring an additional 194,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth $284,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.55.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $9,676,488.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $53,661.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,573 shares of company stock valued at $26,279,880. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera stock opened at $115.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.74. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

