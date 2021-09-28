Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 20,287 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,287 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $59,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $223,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after buying an additional 972,516 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $146.21. 135,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,945. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,487 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

