Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $130.12 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,527 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.12% of Deere & Company worth $130,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $150,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $913,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 149.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 202,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after buying an additional 121,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.00. 13,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.72 and its 200 day moving average is $363.97. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $215.02 and a 12 month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.05.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

